Two cops, civilian nabbed for allegedly being part of truck hijacking syndicate

Johannesburg - Two police officers and a civilian have been arrested over allegations that they are part of a truck hijacking syndicate operating in Gauteng have been arrested. The three were arrested in Johannesburg on Tuesday by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), a division of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC). NTACU believes that the arrest of the three has dealt a major blow to the syndicate. According to the RTMC’s Simon Zwane, a member of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s VIP Protection Unit, a member of the SAPS Flying Squad and a civilian were spotted driving a vehicle fitted with false number plates in the Johannesburg CBD. He said the false number plates raised the suspicion of an alert member of NTACU.

The officer is alleged to have kept the vehicle under surveillance while he called for back-up from members of the SAPS Crime Intelligence and the Gauteng Highway Patrol.

“The joint team confronted the suspects and found them in possession of state issued firearms. They were not in uniform but they had their appointment certificates on them.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the suspects had earlier allegedly dropped off a fully loaded truck at Strydom Park in Randburg.”

Zwane said it was believed that the three were part of a syndicate that has been hijacking trucks on the R59, N3, Kliprivier and other routes in Gauteng.

He said investigations into the matter have are continuing and that more arrests could be expected. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Advocate Makhosini Msibi, CEO of the RTMC, applauded the officers who made the arrests.

“This is a major breakthrough in the fight against truck hijackings in Gauteng. There has been many complaints and allegations about the involvement of law enforcement officers in this heinous crime and these arrests will have a devastating impact on the syndicate”.

The three have been charged with robbery and displaying false number plates. They were expected to appear in court soon.

Zwane also said the driver of the truck allegedly hijacked earlier in that day by the trio was fine and cooperating with officials.

Members of the public are requested to assist the investigation by providing information on WhatsApp to 083 293 7989. Emails can be sent to [email protected]

IOL