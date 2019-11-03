File picture: ER24

Johannesburg - A man and woman were critically injured in "a small explosion" at a residence in Dube, Ikageng in Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 6.30pm to find the local authorities already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Sunday.

"On closer inspection, medics found a man and woman lying inside the small residence. Assessments showed that the man and the woman had sustained serious injuries to their legs and were in a critical condition."

The patients were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions and were thereafter transported to a provincial hospital for further care. The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Meiring said.

