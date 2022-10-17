Two dead after taxi crashes into back of heavy duty truck in Centurion

Durban - Two people were killed in a crash involving a taxi and a heavy duty truck on Sunday night. The accident took place on the R55 in the Centurion area in Gauteng at around 7:30pm.

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, reports from the scene are that the minibus taxi crashed into the back of the heavy duty truck. Two occupants of the minibus suffered fatal injuries and were declared dead by paramedics. Van Reenan said five other occupants from the taxi sustained critical injuries, with one of them, a female, being airlifted to a specialist facility for further definitive care.

“The rest were treated and stabilized on scene by Emergency Care Practitioners before being taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals for further care,” Van Reenan said. In a separate incident, on Friday a motorist was stabbed multiple times following an attempted hijacking. Van Reenan said paramedics responded to the incident near Hennopsrivier in Erasmia.

He said the motorist, aged 36, was found seated in his vehicle with multiple penetrating wounds. “He was treated and stabilized on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” Van Reenan said. “Reports from the scene are that a number of armed suspects attempted to hijack the man, stabbing him in the process.”

