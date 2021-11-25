Two die of suspected food poisoning at Gauteng funeral

Rustenburg: Two people died of suspected food poisoning after eating at a funeral on Gauteng's West Rand, the provincial department of health said yesterday. "The Gauteng department of health can confirm that it is dealing with cases of a cluster outbreak of suspected food poisoning in the West Rand," spokesperson Kwera Kekana said.

She said the department was working with the West Rand District to investigate the incident. Kekana said the West Rand District Health received information of suspected food poisoning on November 15 following a funeral in Kagiso. "The poisoning is suspected to have emanated from a funeral of an elderly woman. Funeral proceedings (were) set to have started at 7h00 am on Saturday, 13 November. Food was served around 11h00 am, and report of sudden vomiting and diarrhoea began at around 4pm on the same day.

"On Sunday evening, there were rumours of eight cases of people with symptoms and one death." She said there were 29 notified and verified cases admitted and treated at both public and private facilities which were awaiting results of samples collected to find the cause. On the two suspected death, she said the district health was also waiting for the cause of death report.