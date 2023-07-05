Two Ekurhuleni high schoolgirls die by suicide after drinking poison

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed sadness over the death by suicide of two learners in Ekurhuleni in separate incidents. In the first incident, a Grade 12 pupil student from Nigel High School died by suicide after allegedly taking poison at her home on June 29, while a Grade 8 learner from Geluksdal Secondary School also consumed poison at her home on July 4.

Speaking on the death of the Geluksdal pupil, Chiloane said the learner experienced complications and was rushed to a nearby medical facility. “Sadly, she died in the vehicle while being transported to receive medical attention. “We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families and school communities of these learners. Indeed, it is really concerning that learners will resort to taking their own lives,” said Chiloane.

Chiloane has urged learners to seek help when they experience difficulties. “Our psycho-social support team will visit all affected schools to provide required support to the school community and families once term three begins,” he added. Learners who may be experiencing abuse or need counselling are encouraged to contact Childline by simply dialling 116 for assistance.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has also encouraged parents, loved ones, family, friends, teachers and guardians to do mental health “check-ins” with their teenage children. "Talking about suicide and depression creates an opportunity to discuss feelings and thoughts that might have remained hidden. “Most teens who are thinking about suicide are in fact honest and relieved when asked direct questions about their suicidal thoughts or feelings.

“Informing and empowering parents and teachers about how to have these conversations with teens is the first step to preventing teen suicide,’’ Sadag operations director, Cassey Chambers said. – Anyone with thoughts of suicide can call the SA Depression and Anxiety Group on 0800 567 567 or SMS 31393. – https://www.sadag.org/