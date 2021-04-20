Two foreign shop owners arrested in Joburg for stolen laptops, cellphones

Johannesburg – Two suspects have been arrested by Joburg police detectives after they were caught in possession of suspected stolen property, including laptops and eight cellphones.

The suspects, aged 24 and 25, were arrested on the corner of Plein and Small Street in the Joburg CBD after police detectives received a tip-off about a shop that was buying and selling suspected stolen cellphones and laptops.

Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said they were arrested at about 4pm on Monday afternoon and were expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon, on possession of stolen property and charges related to contravening the Immigration Act.

“Police received a tip off about a shop buying and selling stolen cellphones and laptops.

“Detectives operationalised the information and recovered six laptops and eight cellphones. They failed to produce papers for those items.

“They were also charged with Immigration Act after failing to produce valid papers to be in the country,” said Mbele.

He said police were investigating the matter further, while Johannesburg Central Station Commander Brigadier Perumal commended the police for working with members of the community to effect the arrest.

He said a good working relationship between the police and the community led to more arrests and said the arrest would ensure that police close the market for stolen laptops and cellphones, reducing theft of the targeted items.

He asserted that the buying and selling of stolen items was a crime.

IOL