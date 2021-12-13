Two in court for allegedly trying to sell a lion's head

Rustenburg - Two people who were arrested after they were found in possession of a lion's head appeared briefly in the Zeerust Magistrate's Court in North West on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame said the case against Joseph Modime, 59, and Emily Mashaba, 54, was postponed to December 20 for the verification of their addresses.

'They are charged for the contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004 after they were caught in possession of a lion’s head," he said. They were arrested following an intelligence tip-off that resulted in a sting operation by the Mahikeng based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team from the Hawks, Lehurutshe K9, Zeerust stock theft unit and members from the department of forestry, fisheries and environment. The pair from Tembisa north of Johannesburg in Gauteng were reportedly seeking a traditional healer to sell the lion’s head to for an amount of R350 000.