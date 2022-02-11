Two in court for illegal mining of chrome worth R1.4m

Rustenburg-A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with illegal chrome mining worth R1.4 million was denied bail in the Pretoria North District Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. NPA spokesperson in North Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana, said Sonwabo Malgas of Mdatsane in the Eastern Cape was denied bail while his co-accused Hapson Zukuyumo, 35, from Zimbabwe abandoned his bail application.

"The pair is facing charges of possession of the stolen property and illegal mining. Zukuyumo further faces a charge of being illegal in the country," she said. "It is alleged that on 16 January 2022, the two were driving two trucks from Rustenburg to Gezina, when Zukuyumo`s truck experienced a flat tyre in Akasia on R566 and Doreen Avenue. “Malgas stopped to assist him and they were later approached by police who were patrolling the area. They searched their trucks and found chrome with an estimated value of R1.4 million on both trucks. The two were arrested on the scene."

She said prosecutor, Tumelo Letawana in opposing bail told the court that the state had a strong case against the accused, as they were found in the possession of chrome, and that Malgas had a previous conviction. The case against them was postponed to March 4 for investigation. In August 2021, four people arrested for illegal mining of chrome worth R1 million at a mine in Sun City resort outside Rustenburg in North West.