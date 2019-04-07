A man and woman were injured when their car veered out of control and crashed into a petrol station off 5th Street in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - A man and woman were lucky to escape serious injury when their car veered out of control, rolled, and crashed into a petrol station off 5th Street in Randburg, Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 3.30am to find the car on its roof next to one of the fuel pumps, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

The man and woman had already climbed out of the car and were found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed them and found that both had sustained moderate injuries. Fortunately, both had escaped serious injury.

They were treated for their injuries and then transported to Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Meiring said.

African News Agency (ANA)