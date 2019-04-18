Two people were injured when a military helicopter crashed on the corners of Ruimte Road and Old Johannesburg Road in Centurion, paramedics said. Picture: Supplied/Rescue Care

Johannesburg - Two people were injured when a military helicopter crashed on the corners of Ruimte Road and Old Johannesburg Road in Centurion on Thursday afternoon, paramedics said. Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said Emer-G-Med Paramedics responded to the call and found two patients had sustained serious injuries.

"They were stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being flown to nearby Hospitals for the urgent care that they required. The scene was cornered off after the injured were transported for further investigation," he said.

"At this stage the events leading up to the helicopter crashing is unknown, however, will be investigated by all relevant services."

The South African National Defense Force spokesperson Simphiwe Dlamini confirmed the accident, saying it was one of the SANDF's utility helicopters, an Agusta A109.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries but our members were taken to our medical facility to be examined," he said.

Dlamini did not want to speculate on the cause of the accident, but said there were investigators on the scene on Friday afternoon to investigate.

