Picture: African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - Two truckers were injured on Tuesday, and four trucks were torched, and six light motor vehicles damaged after an attack by what is alleged to be striking plastic industry employees in Steel road Spartan Kempton Park, Disaster & Emergency Management Services (DEMS) said. DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi said firefighters from the Kempton Park fire station, responded to the scene at around 11.54am.

"Initial information stated that one truck was well alight but on arrival, the scene was different. Three extra trucks were also found engulfed by flames."

Ntladi said backup was called and in no time, firefighters from Boksburg, Bedfordview and Commercia were on scene with extra resources.

"A fleet of six fire engines, two Primary Response Vehicles and an Ambulance were on scene to facilitate necessary assistance. [The] fire was extinguished and extensive damaged averted from other vehicles parked nearby."

He said the injured patients were transported by Ambulance to Arwyp hospital in Kempton Park for further medical care in stable conditions, while the scene was handed over to law enforcement unit on scene to conduct further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)