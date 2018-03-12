JOHANNESBURG - Two people were injured on Tuesday, when a helicopter crashed in a veld near Swartkoppies Road in Brackendowns, south of Johannesburg on Tuesday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics and other emergency services arrived on the scene to find a small, wrecked helicopter lying in the field.

"Two people were found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed both patients and found that they had sustained moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene," he said.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by other services to a nearby private hospital for further care.

The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

African News Agency/ANA