Two people were killed and 16 others injured in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle on the R559 road between Randfontein and Carletonville, paramedics said. Picture: Supplied by ER24

Johannesburg - Two people were killed and 16 others injured on Sunday night in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle on the R559 road between Randfontein and Carletonville, paramedics said on Monday. ER24 personnel, along with several other services arrived on the scene just after 7 pm to find the car on one side of the road while the taxi was on the opposite side, spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"The passengers from the taxi had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around the scene," he said.

On closer inspection, paramedics found a man lying outside the car while four people were found inside.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that the man was in a critical condition with rapidly diminishing vital signs while the woman in the front passenger seat had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life," said Meiring.

"A boy and a girl, both believed to be 15 years old, were found lying in the rear of the vehicle while a fifth patient was found with only minor injuries."

"Medics immediately initiated CPR and advanced life support interventions on the man whilst other medics declared the woman dead. The fire services had to use specialized rescue equipment to free the other entrapped patients from the light motor vehicle," said Meiring.

Once the trapped patients were freed paramedics treated them and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

"Unfortunately, after some time, the critically injured man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Once treated, the two critically injured children from the light motor vehicle were airlifted to hospital, one by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter and the other by a private medical helicopter," Meiring said.

Thirteen patients from the taxi sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The remaining patients were transported by ambulances to nearby hospitals.

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known but local authorities were investigating, Meiring added.

African News Agency/ANA