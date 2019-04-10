Red ants demolishing illegal shacks. Two people were killed after the Red Ants clashed with Rustervaal residents during an eviction. File picture: Sisonke Mlamla.

Rustervaal - An eviction in the Vaal turned ugly after clashes between community members and the notorious Red Ants resulted in the death of two people and left six more people injured.



The incident unfolded on Wednesday after the Red Ants and Sheriff acted on a court order to remove residents who had illegally erected shacks at Damfontein Farm in Rustervaal.





According to Emfuleni Municipality, the residents had in recent weeks "invaded the land" which was described as dolomitic and not inhabitable.





"To curb the mushrooming of structures on the land, the municipality obtained a court order to remove the land invaders," the municipality's Stanley Gaba said.





Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo explained that as the Red Ants were carrying out the evictions, a fight broke out with community members and this resulted in the death of two people.





"Two people have been certified dead and six have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

"Cases of murder and attempted murder will be opened for investigation. No arrests have been made," he told IOL.





While numerous reports claim one of the deceased was a Red Ants member, Masondo was unable to confirm this at this stage. He however confirmed that the evictions had since been abandoned.





Gaba meanwhile, said the municipality sent its condolences to the families of the deceased and said it would carry out an investigation into the matter



