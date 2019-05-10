Picture: Marcus Trapp/Pixabay

Johannesburg - Two men were killed and two women critically injured on Thursday night following a shooting at a bar in Kempton Park, emergency service ER24 said. ER24 personnel arrived on the scene after 11 pm to find the two men, believed to be in their 30s, inside the bar, spokesman Russel Meiring said.

One man had sustained a gunshot wound to his head while the other had one in his chest. Both had already succumbed to their injuries.

"Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," Meiring said.

"Two other patients, women in their 30s, were assessed and found to be in a critical condition. One woman had sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen while the other had sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen and leg."

He said paramedics treated the patients and provided both with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, they were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

Meiring said the details surrounding the incident were not yet known but local authorities were investigating.

African News Agency/ANA