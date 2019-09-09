Three vehicles were involved in a collision early Monday morning in Kempton Park. Two people died and four others were injured. Photo: Supplied by ER24.

Johannesburg - Two people died and four others were injured in the early hours of Monday morning in a three-vehicle collision along the R23, near Monument Road in Kempton Park. Russel Meiring, spokesperson for ER24, said when paramedics arrived on the scene at 02h30 they found the injured "scattered around the scene".

He added: "On closer inspection, medics found the bodies of two men both lying trapped inside two separate vehicles. Unfortunately, both men had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead".

Four other people were assessed on the scene.

"Two were found to be in a critical condition while two others had sustained moderate injuries," said Meiring.

The injured were treated before they were transported to nearby hospitals.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

African News Agency/ANA