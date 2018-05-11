Two men were killed and another man was injured when the car they were travelling in veered off the road and smashed into a concrete barrier along Commando Road in Maraisburg, Johannesburg. Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - Two men were killed and another man was injured when the car they were travelling in veered off the road and smashed into a concrete barrier along Commando Road in Maraisburg, Johannesburg on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 10pm and found other emergency services already treating the men, all believed to be in their late 20, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said.

"A man was declared dead by ER24 and another man was declared dead by other emergency services on [the] scene. A man who sustained moderate injuries was transported to a nearby hospital by the other service on [the] scene."

The cause of the crash was not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for investigations, Siddall said.

African News Agency/ANA