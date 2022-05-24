Two men appear in court for murder of Tshwane fire fighter

Pretoria – Two men, an estranged son-in-law and a hitman, appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s court on Monday for the alleged murder of a Tshwane firefighter. Frans Letshoalo, 51, who is a taxi boss and the alleged hitman Sizwe Nhlapho, 28, are facing charges of murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sonile Anna Mnguni was shot and killed outside the Tshwane Fire Department in Bronkhorstspruit on February 16, by unknown men. The 59 year old was shot multiple times after she had gone out to meet someone after answering a call from the said person. Her colleagues said they then heard gunshots moments after she had gone out of the fire station.

Her lifeless body was discovered not far from the fire station, riddled with gunshot wounds. Hawk’s spokesperson, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said the motive for Mnguni’s killing is under investigation. The matter was set for May 27, for a formal bail application.

Story continues below Advertisement