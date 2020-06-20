Two men die, several other people injured in Friday night Gauteng car crashes

JOHANNESBURG -Two people have been killed and several others, including children, sustained injuries ranging from critical to minor in two separate car crashes in Gauteng, paramedics said on Saturday. A man was killed and six other people, including three children, were injured when three vehicles crashed on the R23 near Heidelberg, southeast of Johannesburg, on Friday night, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said in a statement. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 9pm to find three "light motor vehicles scattered on the scene". Several emergency services were already on the scene assessing the injured people. "On closer inspection, medics found the body of a man, believed to be in his 20s, lying on the side of the road. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead." Six other people were assessed on the scene, including three children. One man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition, while the remaining patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the critically injured man was airlifted to hospital by a private medical helicopter while the other patients were transported by ambulance.

"It is understood that one light motor vehicle had collided with two other stationary vehicles that were parked on the side of the road. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said.

In the second incident, a man was killed and two other people were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in apparently veered out of control and rolled at the R559 and R501 intersection in Carletonville on the West Rand late on Friday night.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the vehicle upright on the side of the road. One man was found lying some distance away from the vehicle while two other men were found "walking around the scene".

Medics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

The two other men were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. The men were treated and thereafter transported to Carletonville Provincial Hospital for further care, Meiring said.

- African News Agency (ANA)