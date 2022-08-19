Two men drown in Gauteng while connecting a water valve, bodies recovered

Durban - Two contractors drowned after they got into difficulty while connecting a large submerged water valve in the Bryanston area in Johannesburg on Friday. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, reports indicate that two male workers had fallen into a deep pit situated next to a river.

“On arrival, it was found that the men were working on connecting a large submerged water valve when they got into difficulties and drowned. “The on scene supervisor who witnessed the event jumped into the water to help rescue the workers and got into difficulties himself. “The supervisor, however, just managed to save himself from drowning,” he said.

Herbst said City of Johannesburg Fire and Rescue Services, SAPS Water wing, SAPS Search and Rescue and the SAPS K9 Unit were on scene. “Emergency services set up pumps to help lower the water level. “The search for the two men, both in their forties, was conducted by divers, who managed to locate the bodies some time later at approximately seven to 10 metres depth.

“Once brought to shore, both men were sadly declared deceased,” he said. Herbst said the circumstances leading to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities. IOL