Johannesburg - Mystery surrounds the deaths of two men whose car was shot at least 17 times as they sat in it in Alberton on Tuesday afternoon.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. When police and paramedics got to the scene, the men had already succumbed to their injuries.

ER24's Ross Campbell said they were called to the scene on Kritzinger Road before 2pm. Upon their arrival, they were greeted by the grisly scene.

They found the two men slumped over in the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

"The two men, one estimated to be in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were found showing no signs of life and having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They were declared dead on arrival.

"Their car seemed to have at least been shot 17 times and the shooter shot directly at it.The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown to ER24," he said.

"The South African Police Services, as well as the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department ere on scene to cordon off the area and investigate further."

The Star contacted Brigadier Mathapelo Peters for comment but her phone rang unanswered.

Another spokesperson Lieutenant Kay Makhubela could also not assist, saying Peters was the one authorised to speak on the issue.

The Star