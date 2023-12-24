Two men killed in horrific Joburg crash

Two people were killed, while several others were injured when two vehicles collided on the N1 northern carriageway near the old Johannesburg off ramp. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the deadly crash happened on Saturday, and the two vehicles rolled down an embankment.

“On Saturday afternoon Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on the N1 northern carriageway near the old Johannesburg off ramp. “On arrival on scene, two vehicles were found to have collided before rolling down an embankment, leaving multiple people injured,” said Van Reenen. Further resources were dispatched by the Emer-G-Med emergency operations centre, and an on-scene triage area was established.

“A female aged approximately 70-years-old was found in a critical condition and was treated and stabilized on scene before being airlifted with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialist facility for the definitive care that she required,” said Van Reenen. Two other people were treated for moderate injuries and taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals for further care. An elderly man, and another middle-aged man were found to have sustained fatal injuries and they were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

On Thursday, IOL reported that a woman who was a passenger in a Mercedes-Benz sedan died on the spot when the car she was travelling in crashed on to the sidewalk in Fourways, Gauteng. At the time, Van Reenen said the man who was driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries. “At approximately 5am this morning (on Thursday), Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Uranium Road.

A woman in her 20s was killed last week when a Mercedes Benz she was travelling in crashed. File Picture: Emer-G-Med “On arrival at scene, paramedics were met with mayhem as the remains of a sedan rested on the sidewalk, having ploughed through a residential boundary wall,” said Van Reenen. “A woman, aged in her 20s, was ejected from the wreckage and displayed no signs of life. She was declared dead on the arrival of paramedics. “A male driver suffered minor injuries only”.