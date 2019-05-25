Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - Two men, one believed to be in his 40s and the other in his early 30s, died when two cars collided on Deelkraal Road in Carletonville on the West Rand late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics were on the scene shortly after 4.40pm, along with the local fire department and other services, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

"The two cars had left the road and were found 40 metres apart - one on its roof. The man in his mid 40s showed no signs of life and was declared dead-on-arrival by another service. The man in his early 30s was found still in his vehicle, having suffered multiple injuries. Unfortunately little could be done to save his life due to the severity of those injuries and he too died on [the] scene and was declared by ER24," Campbell said.

African News Agency (ANA)