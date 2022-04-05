Two men sentenced to two life terms for young couple they killed after they found them stuck on the road

THE Benoni Regional Court on Tuesday handed two men two life terms each for killing a young couple after they ran out of fuel at the Putfontein off-ramp. NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Johanco Fleischman, 19, and Jessica Kuhn, 21, were driving a bakkie with two passengers, when they ran out of fuel at the Putfontein off-ramp.

Melusi Gift Shima, 26, and Ishmael Hlabathi, 35, approached the couple and shot them dead. “A witness pointed them out to the police and they were arrested in their homes on June 19, 2020, and have been in custody since after the NPA successfully opposed bail. “The pair pleaded not guilty to killing the couple,” Mahanjana said.

Prosecutor Tashnee Ramcharan argued in court that “what the pair did was a ruthless and heinous offence, calling for a sentence that echoes the sentiments of the community and the families”. In their Victim Impact statement, Kuhn’s parents stated that ever since the killing of their daughter, they have been diagnosed with depression and are taking medication to cope. The mother also said that she is scared to drive in case the car stops on the roadside.

