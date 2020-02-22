Picture: leo2014/Pixabay

Johannesburg - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have launched a manhunt for unknown suspect/s after two men were shot dead and a third critically wounded in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, on Friday night, the SAPS in Gauteng said. 

"It is reported that a white X35 Hyundai with unknown occupants approached the taxi squad car and suddenly multiple shots were allegedly fired from the Hyundai at the Ford Laser which was driving along Modjadji Street," Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement on Saturday.

The four victims were accosted while they were "busy with their minibus taxi operations routine".

"Three people were shot, two of whom were declared dead on the scene. The third man was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, and the fourth victim was unharmed. Both the deceased were men."

"Police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted murder cases," Makhubele said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela condemned the shooting, and urged the investigators to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the suspects were found and brought to book.

Anyone who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to call the Crime Stop number 086-00-10111 or submit a tip-off through the MySAPSapp, Makhubele said.

African News Agency/ANA