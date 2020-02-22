Picture: leo2014/Pixabay

Johannesburg - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have launched a manhunt for unknown suspect/s after two men were shot dead and a third critically wounded in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, on Friday night, the SAPS in Gauteng said. "It is reported that a white X35 Hyundai with unknown occupants approached the taxi squad car and suddenly multiple shots were allegedly fired from the Hyundai at the Ford Laser which was driving along Modjadji Street," Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement on Saturday.

The four victims were accosted while they were "busy with their minibus taxi operations routine".

"Three people were shot, two of whom were declared dead on the scene. The third man was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, and the fourth victim was unharmed. Both the deceased were men."

"Police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted murder cases," Makhubele said.