Two more bodies found in Krugersdorp where 19 dead bodies were discovered

Pretoria – Police in Gauteng have discovered two additional bodies, suspected to be illegal miners, near the scene where 19 bodies were discovered in Krugersdorp yesterday. Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the two bodies were found on Thursday morning as police continued to comb the scene where the 19 bodies were found.

“Yes, we can confirm that this morning our search and rescue team went back, and as they were searching the scene, they discovered two more bodies which were retrieved from an open shaft,” she said. There is suspicion that, like the 19 bodies that were found on Wednesday, the two people died somewhere and were brought to the scene where they were found by police on Thursday. The two bodies were found “not far” from the place where the 19 bodies were found at an open shaft.

“It is the police’s suspicion that these bodies were removed from that open shaft and subsequently those two were left behind … and when the police went back to the area today, they made the discovery,” said Muridili. On Wednesday, police said the bodies were found in one of the active mines in the area. “No foul play is suspected at this stage and a post-mortem will determine the cause of death. All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation,” Muridili said.

Krugersdorp has been in the spotlight for months following the gang rape of a group of women in July. The women were shooting a video when they were attacked. They were also robbed. The National Prosecuting Authority has announced that the 14 accused men, and a minor, have had the charges withdrawn.

