Two more suspects arrested in Pretoria East steroid crackdown

Pretoria – Lucinda Mutoda and Lucinda Jordaan appeared briefly in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria on Thursday for contravening the Medicine and Related Substances Act 101 of 1965.

A further two suspects, aged 45 and 31, were also detained on Thursday afternoon, the Hawks said.

The 38-year-old Mutoda and 35-year-old Jordaan were granted R5 000 bail each and their case was postponed to 22 October.

The other two handed themselves over to the investigating officer through their attorney. They are expected to appear at the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“The arrest of the four suspects follows an intelligence-driven drug investigation conducted on three premises in Pretoria East on Wednesday and a game farm in Bela Bela on Thursday,” the Hawks said.