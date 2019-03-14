Picture Lindi Masinga/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Two 15-year-old suspects believed to be involved in the murder of a Mondeor High School learner were arrested on Thursday morning, police said in a statement. Khulani Mathebula, aged 19, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday on his was way to school. He was a grade eleven student.

"The suspects were arrested in Soweto and Naturena ... which brings the total number of arrested suspects to three within 24 hours," South African Police Services spokesperson Kay Makhubela said.

A 13-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, hours after the incident.

"Police formed a team of detectives who followed up the information from the scene which led them to another school in Mondeor where one 13-year-old suspect attends.





"The two outstanding suspects are suspected to be school children as well. Police are calling for the boys to hand themselves in because the police will not rest until they are arrested," he told IOL.

