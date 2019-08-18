File picture: African News Agency (ANA).

PRETORIA - Johannesburg central police have arrested two suspects for possession of a hijacked motorbike and possession of a dangerous weapon, after a Debonairs Pizza delivery man was hijacked of his work vehicle while delivering orders in the notorious Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the pizza delivery motorbike was recovered at about midnight on Saturday.

"It is alleged that two suspects hijacked a 42-year-old male [of his] company motorbike of Debonairs Pizza in Hillbrow [on Saturday] at 9pm. The victim was on his way to deliver orders of pizza. While stationary in the red robot two suspects approached him. One pointed [a firearm at] him and took the motorbike," said Mbele.

The tracking device on the motorbike was activated after the hijacking and police apprehended both suspects. The motorbike, a toy gun, and empty pizza boxes were recovered.

"[The] Police investigation is under way and [the] suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court," said Mbele.

