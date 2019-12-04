Two of late Bosasa boss's cars fetch over R1m at auction









On the first day of the three-day auction in Krugersdorp, there was intense bidding for nearly 140 cars, trucks and bakkies. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg – Two of late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's luxury cars fetched more than R1 million at the "biggest auction of the decade". Hundreds of people streamed to the African Global Operations (AGO) campus in Krugersdorp on Wednesday to snap up a bargain. The insolvent AGO, formerly Bosasa, had tried to stop the auction of their goods but lost a court bid. Watson died in a car accident on August 26 on his way Oliver Tambo International Airport. Watson's 2016 blue BMW X5 was sold to the highest bidder for R590 000 and a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S went for R500 000, News24 reported. His 2016 Mercedes-Benz C250, with 95 640km on the clock, sold for R255 000; a 2007 Toyota Hilux 2.5 single cab with 563 760km on the clock for R78 000; a 2013 Hilux SRX with 212 564km for R124 000; and a 2011 Audi S5 Sportback with 169 505km for R125 000, TimesLive reported.

The new owner of the Porsche, Graham McCarthy, said: "I love them, I think it's the best SUV on the road. I'm happy with it, he (Watson) looked after his cars."

On the first day of the three-day auction, there was intense bidding for nearly 140 cars, trucks and bakkies.

The buyers will have to pay a 10% commission, 15% VAT and a R2 500 documentation fee, bringing the price of the 2016 blue BMW X5, for example, to R740 000, and the Porsche to R627 500

On Thursday, three Bosasa properties, including the 26-hectare Lindela Repatriation Centre, will go under the hammer. Bosasa's eight-hectare head office in Krugersdorp will also be sold, along with a nine-hectare copper plant.

The auctioneers, Park Village Auctioneers, who are the same company that auctioned off the Guptas' assets earlier this year, expect to rake in at least R65 million from the auction.



