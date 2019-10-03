Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - Two men were killed when they were struck by a light motor vehicle on the M1 Highway near the Smit Street off-ramp in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday night. ER24 arrived on the scene at 7:30pm to find the bodies of two men lying in the one lane of the highway. The light motor vehicle was parked a short distance away.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said medics assessed the two men, believed to be in their 20s, and found that they had both sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

The driver of the light motor vehicle fortunately escaped injury.