Two people critically injured, many more hurt in Gauteng accidents

Johannesburg - Two people, including a pedestrian, were critically injured and several other people sustained various injuries in three separate road accidents in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni this weekend, paramedics said on Sunday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 4.53pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a road accident in Estelle Road in Paulshof in Johannesburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement. Reports from the scene indicated that two cars were involved in a collision, after which one of the cars hit a pedestrian on the pavement alongside the road. The pedestrian had serious injuries and was treated on the scene by an emergency care practitioner. One of the car drivers was also injured and treated. Once treated and stabilised, both patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said. On Saturday morning, 11 people were injured when a minibus taxi and another vehicle crashed in Sandton in Johannesburg. Paramedics responded at 10.17am to reports of a collision on Rivonia Road in Sandton, Herbst said.

On Saturday morning, 11 people were injured when a minibus taxi and an SUV collided in Rivonia Road in Sandton. Photo: Netcare 911.

According to reports from the scene, a minibus taxi and an SUV were involved in a collision, resulting in the SUV overturning. Medics assessed the scene and found that eleven people had sustained injuries.

The patients were treated on the scene and, once stabilised, were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, he said.

In another accident, in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni on Friday, one person was critically injured and several others sustained less serious injuries when a bakkie veered out of control and overturned, Herbst said.

One person was critically injured and several others sustained less serious injuries when a bakkie veered out of control and overturned on the R21 in Kempton Park. Photo: Netcare 911.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to the scene following reports of a crash on the R21 Johannesburg-bound in Kempton Park. Apparently the driver of a bakkie lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it rolling. Multiple occupants of the bakkie were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.

Medics assessed the scene and found that one person had sustained critical injuries and required advanced life support intervention for stabilisation. Multiple other occupants had sustained moderate injuries. Once treated, all the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)



