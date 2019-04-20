File photo: ER24

VEREENIGING - Two people were killed and five others were injured when the car they were travelling veered out of control and rolled on the Boy Lowe Road in Vereeniging in Gauteng on Saturday morning, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 10.05am to find a car on its roof in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"A man was found lying inside the vehicle while six others were found lying scattered outside the vehicle. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the man inside the vehicle, as well as a woman found lying outside the vehicle a few metres away, had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead."

Five other people were assessed, their injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The patients were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

