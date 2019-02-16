Two people died and two others were injured when a car careened off the R501 and rolled in Carletonville in Gauteng. Picture: ER24

Carletonville- Two people died and two others were injured when a car careened off the R501 and rolled in Carletonville in Gauteng on Friday night, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 9.30pm they found a car on its roof and two people "lying outside of the vehicle", ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Saturday.

"Both of the patients sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Two people were also found inside the vehicle. Upon further assessment, it was found that both had sustained moderate injuries."

ER24, as well as another medical service at the scene, transported the injured people to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known at this stage, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency/ANA