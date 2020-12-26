Two people killed, six injured in two Christmas Day crashes

Johannesburg - Two people have died and six others were injured, four seriously, in two separate road accidents in Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Christmas day, paramedics said on Saturday.

Two people sustained fatal injuries while four others sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision on the R28 in Westonaria on the West Rand late on Friday night, ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 11.30pm, the Gauteng provincial emergency medical services (EMS) were already in attendance, she said.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found two people who had sustained fatal injuries. Unfortunately nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead at the scene. Four others were found to have sustained serious injuries."

They were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital by ER24 and the Gauteng EMS. Three other people were found walking around at the scene, but they declined to be transported to hospital.