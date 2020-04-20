Two Pick n Pay staff members at Alex Mall test positive for Covid-19
Johannesburg - Two Pick n Pay staff members at Alex Mall have tested positive for Covid-19, mall management said on Monday morning.
The mall, in a statement, said the store was being thoroughly sanitised and all the necessary protocols and procedures were being followed.
The store will likely reopen by midday if it is safe to do so.
"We have been in contact with the relevant senior management at Pick n Pay and would like to commend them for the swift, decisive action they have taken both concerning the well- being of their staff and of the community that may have been affected."
Pick n Pay confirmed they will be screening, testing and, if necessary, isolating staff members that may have come into contact with those that have already tested positive.
"Alex Mall is open for trade and remains committed to stringent hygiene practices for both the mall and our shoppers. Strict queuing, social distancing and hand washing protocols remain in place to protect our shoppers from potential exposure to Covid-19."IOL
