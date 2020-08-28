Two police officers arrested after Eldorado Park murder of Nathaniel Julies

Johannesburg – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Friday night it had decided to arrest two police officers in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius. In a short statement, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the police watchdog had taken the decision on “careful consideration of the evidence at hand”. “The pair will be charged with murder and possibly defeating the ends of justice. The two South African Police Service members are attached to the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit. “Further details regarding the case will only be made available once the pair have appeared in Protea Magistrate’s Court,” said Cola. Earlier on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Eldorado Park, where he met the family of the deceased teenager.

He was confronted by angry members of the community, who chanted slogans and demanded the release of four community leaders who were arrested on Thursday and charged with public violence following violent protests between the angry community and the police.

Earlier, Ipid head Jennifer Tlatseng told members of the media that the Nathaniel was not killed by a police officer known as “Scorpion”.

The police officer identified as Scorpion had been singled out as the shooter on social media.

Tlatseng said a ballistic report confirmed the police officer known as Scorpion did not pull the trigger which claimed the life of the teenager.

After the Down Syndrome teenager was shot, he was allegedly dumped at Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he died.

Police officers had allegedly become frustrated with his responses to their questions. According to the family, he had been at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also sent his condolences to the family on Friday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbours of Nathaniel who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better,” he said.

