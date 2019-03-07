File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Two boys from Reiger Park Secondary School have been suspended for allegedly raping a fellow pupil. The Gauteng Education department has expressed outrage over the incident which took place on 28 February.

Ekurhuleni police say the learners were late for school and decided to slip in via a fence at the back of the school. As they were making their way there, the boys, aged 16 and 17, allegedly dragged the pupil into nearby bushes and raped her.

The entire incident was allegedly captured on video by a third pupil who has been interviewed by police. The video has unfortunately been deleted from the teenager's cellphone, police said.

The victim did not immediately report the rape to her mother because she was afraid. The incident was reported at the Reiger Park Police Station a week later, on March 7.

Both boys were arrested and subsequently released into the custody of their parents. They have also been suspended from school pending their appearance before a disciplinary hearing.

The education department's psycho-social team on Thursday offered counselling to learners and will continue monitoring the situation at the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “It is shocking and concerning to see incidents of learner sexual assaults taking place in our environment. This is indeed worrisome.”