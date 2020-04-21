NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
File photo: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Two SANDF members die during lockdown roadblocks

Apr 21, 2020

Cape Town - Two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members have died while performing duties at Covid-19 lockdown roadblocks.

One of the men died on Tuesday morning at a roadblock on the N12 near the Glen Mall in the south of Johannesburg.

The SANDF said via a statement that a heavy vehicle lost control, capsized and fell on the man.

In a separate incident that took place on Saturday, Private Lebogang Jeffrey Kgatlhane died after the SAPS vehicle he was travelling in overturned in pursuit of a suspicious vehicle that didn’t stop at a roadblock in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga.

Kgatlhane was a member of 4 South African Infantry Battalion. He was providing support services to SAPS when the incident took place.

The minister of defence and military veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, her deputy, and SANDF chief General Solly Shoke, among others, sent condolences to the families of the deceased, said the statement.

The SANDF was deployed as a support service to police when South Africa entered its 21-day lockdown, since extended.

* This is a developing story.

African News Agency (ANA)

