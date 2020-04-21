Two SANDF members die during lockdown roadblocks
One of the men died on Tuesday morning at a roadblock on the N12 near the Glen Mall in the south of Johannesburg.
The SANDF said via a statement that a heavy vehicle lost control, capsized and fell on the man.
In a separate incident that took place on Saturday, Private Lebogang Jeffrey Kgatlhane died after the SAPS vehicle he was travelling in overturned in pursuit of a suspicious vehicle that didn’t stop at a roadblock in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga.
Kgatlhane was a member of 4 South African Infantry Battalion. He was providing support services to SAPS when the incident took place.
The minister of defence and military veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, her deputy, and SANDF chief General Solly Shoke, among others, sent condolences to the families of the deceased, said the statement.
African News Agency (ANA)