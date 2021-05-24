Two security guards shot and killed by copper cable thieves

Johannesburg - Two security guards posted at a sub-station were shot and killed by gunmen who later stole the very same copper cables the dead men were meant to protect.

The third security guard managed to escape unharmed and called his supervisor, who then called the police.

By the time the police and paramedics arrived, the man’s unlucky colleagues were declared dead.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the three security guards were on duty at the Verf sub-station in Vereeniging on Friday, May14.

At around 9.45pm, they were attacked by a group of men.

“The witness just heard shots being fired. He was outside at this stage and the other two guards were in the company’s vehicle.

“The witness then started shooting back. He started running through the bushes to look for help and went to a Total garage where he called his supervisor, who phoned the police.”

Masondo said the two security guards were certified dead by the paramedics who arrived on the scene.

“One victim was found at the vehicle and the other one a few metres away from the vehicle.

“One of the murdered security guards was armed and the suspects took his firearm

“No arrests have been made yet. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Masondo said.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA)’s Bonang Kleinbooi said they had learnt with shock of the two guards’ deaths.

Kleinbooi said the two officers were employed by Wenzile Phaphama Security to protect the sub-station and copper cables within Emfuleni Municipality.

“It was reported that after killing the security guards in cold blood the criminals went ahead to steal the copper cables.

“PSiRA condemns these barbaric acts against private security officers. It is hoped that the South African Police Service will do its utmost best to apprehend the perpetrators. The families of the security officers deserve justice,” she said.

IOL