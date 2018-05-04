Johannesburg - Two security guards are in hospital after being shot during a cash-in-transit robbery in Cosmo City, north of Johannesburg on Saturday morning, ER24 paramedics said.

Shortly before 9am, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found the two security guards, both with gunshot wounds, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

One of the guards was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot and another received advanced life support treatment for a gunshot wound to his chest. Both were transported to hospital for further medical management.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), Johannesburg Metro Police, and security services attended the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, Vermaak said.

African News Agency/ANA