Two sentenced to 15 years for Brixton house robbery

Johannesburg - The Brixton Regional Court on Wednesday sentenced two suspects to 15 years each for house robbery. The accused, Mbuso Maphumulo, 26, and Mbekezeli Gama, 35, were both declared unfit to possess a firearm by the court. In August 2019, the two were involved in a house robbery at Putney Road, Brixton, where they stormed a house and choked a 40-year-old man who they found sleeping in the house. Joburg central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said a firearm was pointed during the robbery and they ransacked the house and fled. “One of them pointed them with a firearm while others ransacked the house.

“They ordered them to cover themselves with blankets. They took four pairs of shoes, television, money and cellphones before they fled the scene,” said Mbele.

During routine crime prevention duties, police officers apprehended the suspects on the corner of King Road and 21st Street in Pageview.

“One managed to run away. Some of the items were recovered like a television and shoes.

“The conviction is a result of diligent work done by the investigating officer of JHB Trio detectives Sergeant Zandile Magugu.

“We hope this sentence will scare away would be offenders from committing the same crime,” said Mbele.

