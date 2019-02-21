Photo: Supplied

** This story has been updated ** Edenvale - A shooting incident at Edenvale High School has left at least two people dead and one injured, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The three suspects were shot during a shootout with police following an alleged robbery at the school.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said police responded to a robbery in progress at the school at around 1pm.

"When police arrived, suspects started shooting at police, who returned fire.

"Three suspects were shot, two died and one was injured. Two suspects were arrested," Makhubele told IOL.

The third suspect, who was moderately injured, was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Makhubele said the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money and that police recovered three firearms, one AK47 and two pistols.

Emer-G-Med's Jurgen Kotze, who also confirmed the incident, said they received a call of an active crime scene at the school and dispatched a response unit.

"Three people were shot, two died and the third suspect was moderately injured," Kotze told IOL.

"We made sure the children were fine.. police were also there, attending to the scene."

None of the pupils or teachers were injured in the incident.

A case of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm was opened for investigation.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said Edenvale High School will remain closed until Monday.