Two suspects arrested for impersonating police officers in Johannesburg

Johannesburg - Two suspects who purported to be police officers have been arrested in the streets of Joburg. The two – a male and a female suspect – were arrested by Johannesburg police officers in conjunction with community patrollers on the corner of Noord and Twist streets at about 12pm on Wednesday. Captain Xoli Mbele, a spokesperson for the Joburg Central SAPS, said it was alleged that the two suspects robbed a 28-year-old man and his partner in the CBD. “The victims were coming from Mpumalanga to buy some clothes when they were confronted by the bogus police. “The female suspect showed them fake appointment cards and they demanded their passports.

“The victims failed to produce passports and they (bogus police) demanded R500 from both of them.

The victims gave them R200 and the (real) police came to their rescue,” said Mbele.

He said the police recovered the money and fake appointment cards from the suspects and handcuffed them on the spot.

Community patrollers on Wednesday with the two suspects who are allegedly fake cops in Joburg. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg Central Station Commander Brigadier Irvin Perumal commended the good work done by the police and the community patrollers.

He said the bogus police officers were tarnishing the image of the police.

“Corruption in the SAPS is totally condemned in the strongest possible terms,” said Mbele.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

IOL