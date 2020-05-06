Two Tshwane pupils die in separate incidents
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his sorrow over the d eath of two Tshwane pupils in separate incidents.
An 8-year-old girl from Selang Primary School in Hammanskraal died on April 29 after touching an electric cable, which was allegedly wrongly earthed at home. She died on arrival at a local hospital.
A 12-year-old boy from Lethabo Phalane Primary School in Hammanskraal, who was a diabetic, allegedly experienced complications at home on April 21. He was subsequently rushed to a local hospital and died two days later.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the girl who was electrocuted.
“We would like to convey our sincere condolences to both families and the school community. We pray for their strength during this time of affliction” said Lesufi.
Both schools will facilitate memorial services to celebrate their lives after the lockdown has ended, the Gauteng Department of Education said.
IOL