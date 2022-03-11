Two-year-old Midrand toddler drowns in swimming pool

PRETORIA – A two-year-old child was declared dead on Friday afternoon after drowning in a swimming pool at a house in President Park, Midrand.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at 12h20 to find the provincial services already attending the child lying near the poolside. “Unfortunately, nothing could be done, and the child was declared dead by the provincial paramedic,” Meiring said.
The child had apparently been missing for a short while before being found and pulled from the pool by residents on the property.
“The details surrounding this incident are unknown but local authorities were on the scene to investigate.”
IOL