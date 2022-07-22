Uber drivers to go on a stay away from August 8 over pricing demands

Pretoria - Gauteng e-hailing drivers using Uber, Bolt and InDriver platforms, say they will go on a stay-away from August 8 until further notice if their demands for increased fares are not met by operators. The decision comes after a group of drivers stormed the Uber offices in Sandton two weeks ago demanding fare increases after rising fuel prices in the country.

After the protest, drivers returned the next day and held a meeting with senior officials at the e-hailing company’s offices in Sandton. However, spokesperson for Gauteng e-Hailing Partners Council, Nkosinathi Zwane, said little has been done by the e-hailing company to address their demands. “The recent behaviour of Uber is proof that we are being undermined and there is no partnership here.... These app companies have been playing hide-and-seek to delay the mediation process and as things stand on 1-4 August 2022 is pre-mediation meetings and it’s about time they address our grievances or leave.”

Meanwhile on Friday, Uber announced that it has increased the minimum fare on all rides in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town. Minimum fare increases are not fare increases, drivers contend, as they only ensure marginal increases in earnings for short trips under 5kms. Below is a price list of the new minimum fare for Uber rides as communicated to drivers on Friday evening.

New minimum fare list. Photo: Supplied Zwane said they are not impressed with the response from Uber. “This is not what we wanted, they are continuing to undermine us. We want them to increase the rate per-kilometre, we are not surviving with the current fuel price, its killing us,” he said. Speaking to IOL on Friday after a meeting, Zwane said he was still in an ongoing meeting with his members discussing Uber’s new offer and a way forward.

