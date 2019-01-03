Registrar at the University of Johannesburg Professor Kinta Burger has congratulated the Class of 2018 on Thursday but has said the university will not accept walk-in applications for study at the institution for 2019 and that all applications and registrations have to be made online. Picture: African News Agency

Johannesburg - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has congratulated the class of 2018 after the release of matric results was announced this week, but has said that the institution will not consider "walk-in" applications. UJ congratulated all matriculants who successfully completed their final school examinations and said the University community looked forward to welcoming all those who had been accepted in various programmes of study in 2019.

The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga is scheduled to announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results Thursday evening while the names of learners who have passed will be published in the am hours of Friday morning.

UJ Registrar Professor Kinta Burger said that no physical walk-ins for late application would be accepted and that the application, admission and registration processes were entirely online.

"The university will review the status of all applicants based on their final Grade 12 results from January 3 to 6, 2019."

“However, for prospective students who have been extremely successful in matric but have failed to apply on time, the university’s late enquiry system will be available via the website from 7 to 11 January," Burger said.

"There will also be an online chat facility available, on the website, to assist applicants with any enquiries about the registration process."

UJ said passing the NSC examinations represented an important gateway to the future of the country as a whole.

"An acceptance for further studies, whether at institutions of higher learning such as the University of Johannesburg (UJ) or a technical and vocational education and training college, signifies a milestone on the road to social mobility and can be a lever to prosperous individuals, families, communities and a nation," she said.

She said all applicants who had been provisional or conditionally accepted for a programme of study at UJ would receive official confirmation of their final admission status via email.

“If applicants have not received an email by 8 January, they should visit the UJ website (www.uj.ac.za) to verify their final application status or call the UJ Call Centre (011 559 4555) for more information.

UJ said the 2019 intake was approximately 10,000 first-year undergraduate students entering the university for the first time, making UJ home to nearly 50,000 students this year.

