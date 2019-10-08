JOHANNESBURG - Cleaners, security guards and support staff who are members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) downed tools for the third day on Tuesday at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), where they are demanding permanent jobs.
The strike action began on Friday.
Commenting on the industrial action, Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, said the strike "would be indefinite" because the university's management has not indicated any willingness to engage with the aggrieved workers.
“Most of the workers have been outsourced since 2016 with no sign of being permanently hired or [having] benefits so UJ is basically acting like a labour broker,” said Hlubi-Majola.
“We have raised these and other issues with university management and they have demonstrated a total disregard for workers and their suffering.