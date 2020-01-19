Sebata, an LLB final-year student, in 2017 received R157040.19 and was able to graduate debt-free from Wits University through the Feenix platform. Now Sebata is working as a candidate legal practitioner and is back on the platform as a funder through Pay It Forward. Through this platform, Sebata has been making monthly contributions towards a student he connected with on the platform since June 2019.
“I consider it proper to help lift another student from their inability to fund their education by paying it forward,” said Sebata.
Linathi Nkonyeni, a fourth-year music student at Nelson Mandela University, was fully funded in 2018 after receiving a donation of R61656 to settle her national diploma fees through Feenix.
“I would like to say that this wonderful donation from my community would mean I get to continue with my studies, graduate and make a difference in my life while helping others to also invest in their education,” said Nkonyeni.